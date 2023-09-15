North Korea Will Become Complicit In Killing Ukrainians If It Provides Arms To Russia: US

The United States bashed North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un’s recent visit to Russia and insisted that if the Kim Jon Un regime supplies ammunition to Russia, it will become complicit in killing Ukrainian civilians. On Thursday, Pentagon’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh in a press briefing emphasised that Russia is in a “desperate situation” since it is seeking help from North Korea. The remarks come a day after the North Korean supreme leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledged to offer a helping hand in Russia’s fight against Ukraine.

“Any country that supports Russia in its unprovoked war in Ukraine is of course going to not only prolong the conflict but is directly engaging in the killing of innocent Ukrainian civilians and -- and officials and -- and those on the battlefield,” Singh exclaimed. “So we have been very public about our warnings to North Korea. Providing any type of arms to Russia would, again, violate the UN Security Council Resolutions that Russia itself voted for,” the US official added. Singh went on to urge the North Korean regime to “not pursue” any sort of deals with Russia, since taking such measures would prolong the war.

Kim vows to provide ‘unconditional support’ to Russia

During his talks with Putin on Wednesday, Kim Jong Un pledged to provide “full and unconditional support” to Russia in its war against the “Western imperialist powers”. According to the Associated Press, the meeting between the two world leaders lasted over four hours at Russia’s spaceport.

“The Soviet Union played a very big role in the liberation of our country. Our friendship has deep roots, and now relations with the Russian Federation are the first priority for our country. I am sure that our meeting will be the next step to take relations to a new level,” the North Korean supreme leader told the Russian President. “Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security … against the hegemonic forces. We will always support the decisions of President Putin and the Russian leadership … and we will be together in the fight against imperialism,” he added.

North Korea may have tens of millions of ageing artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. Last month, it was reported that some of these old ammunition are already being used on the battlefield.