Norway: Russia's Embassy In Oslo Gets New Address, Will Now Be Located At 'Ukraine Square'

European countries continue to oppose Russia over its military aggression on Ukraine. Various European countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia but now the countries are looking for other ways to troll the country. Like this one - Norway has changed the street name where the Russian Embassy has situated in the capital city of Oslo. As per the reports of Barents Observer, the new address of the Russian Embassy in Oslo will now be 'Ukraine Square'.

Norway made a decision to rename the street crossing near the Russian Embassy as "Ukraine Square" to make sure that every time Russian diplomats enter and exit the facility in central Oslo, they will be reminded of Russian aggression in Ukraine. However, residents in the area will not have their addresses changed as a result of the ruling, according to Barents Observer. The decision was made by the local city council.

The local Green Party requested the name change, and the initial plan was to rename the adjoining street as well. The name change will impact a 1.5-kilometre stretch of street, according to the newspaper Aftenposten. Maja Rynning of the Green Party stated that they are the neighbourhood politicians and that they can't do much from an international perspective. She further stated that this is a small but symbolic move that is essential. In the meanwhile, Norway is holding NATO military exercise where more than 30,000 western troops will take part amid Russian tensions with Ukraine and the West.

Lithuania also changes street name of Russian Embassy

This comes as various European counties changed the name of the street where the Russian Embassy is situated in their country. Earlier today, it was announced that Lithuania changed the name of the street where the Russian Embassy is situated in the capital city of Vilnius to "Ukrainian Heroes’ Street." Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius issued a statement saying that every employee of the Russian embassy's business card will be decorated with a note honouring Ukraine's fighting, according to the Guardian. He also said that everyone will have to think about the Russian regime's atrocities against the peaceful Ukrainian nation when writing this street name. Albania and Latvia are also considering changing the street names of the Russian embassies.

Image: AP/ @RusEmbNo/Twitter