Norway To Assist Ukraine In Obtaining MLRS To Counter Escalating Russian Offensive

The Norwegian Ministry of Defence will assist Ukraine in obtaining additional multiple rocket launchers from the United Kingdom by providing Britain with three replacement systems. According to European Pravda, Norway's Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram stated that support for Ukraine must continue in order for Ukrainians to continue fighting for freedom and independence.

European Pravda quoted Arild as saying, "We must continue to support Ukraine so that Ukrainians can continue to fight for freedom and independence. We need more weapons and Ukraine needs them very much now. We agreed with Britain that they would receive Norwegian systems so that they could hand over theirs to Ukraine."

He noted that these systems are now in place and that their transfer will not jeopardise Norway's defence needs. There are currently three systems under consideration. Norway will also provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 grenade launcher shots, in addition to the same number previously transferred.

Gram stressed the importance of Ukraine having ammunition for systems that have already been delivered. It is worth mentioning here that earlier this month, Britain announced the delivery of M270 MLRS to Ukraine, which can hit targets up to 80 kilometres away.

Zelenskyy urges for more weapons and security guarantees

In his speech at the NATO summit in Madrid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with allies to help stop Russia's aggression against peaceful Ukrainian cities and "find a place" for Ukraine in the area of shared security. Zelenskyy said in his speech that the conflict, which has been going on for more than four months, shouldn't be prolonged and that Ukraine should be given more weapons, especially contemporary artillery.

In order to shield civilians from Russian missile attacks and bombings, Ukraine also needs contemporary missiles and air defence systems, according to Zelenskyy. More assistance for Ukraine was also requested by the Ukrainian president, along with "sanctions against Russia that will stop its ability to pay for the war."

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. He stated that unless NATO finds a place for Ukraine in the common security space and helps Ukraine win the war, the alliance will face a postponed conflict with Russia. Zelenskyy criticised NATO's "open door" policy in particular, stressing the importance of eliminating the "grey zone" between NATO and Russia.

(Image: AP)