'Not A Good Idea': UN Chief On Visa Restrictions Against Russians In Europe Amidst The War

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres recently voiced his hope that the concerns surrounding the European Union's decision to halt the processing of visas for Russian citizens would be quickly resolved. He stressed that visa restrictions against Russians would not be a "good idea". According to the Sputnik report, Guterres has also mentioned the difficulties of getting visas for Russian officials to visit the UN headquarters in New York, and pointing out that using arbitrage to pressure the United States into issuing visas more quickly may make the issues worse.

In response to the EU halting its visa facilitation agreement with Russia, the UN chief said, “I think that the relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation have deteriorated in many aspects with the war in Ukraine, and obviously, I hope that with the end of the war, all these situations will disappear”. Referring to the Russian citizens, he added, “It is probably not a good idea not to allow them to move," Sputnik reported.

Visas must be granted to delegations of all countries: Guterres

Furthermore, Guterres emphasises, “We have been clear that visas must be granted to delegations of all countries, I seriously doubt that arbitrage would lead to a positive result". The chief continued by saying, “It would not change, probably to even get worse the attitude of the host country because even the arbitrage would not be able to have any compulsive measure."

In addition to this, the UN chief said that moving the organization's headquarters outside of the US is not a practical notion.

It is pertinent to mention that the proposal to completely terminate the European Union's visa facilitation accord with Moscow was agreed upon earlier this September. This would even lead to a higher price and a longer issuance process. Following that Moscow issued a warning stating if travel restrictions are placed on the Russian people, the nation would retaliate.

Further, several EU nations are in favour of such restrictions arguing that European vacations for Russians should be banned until Moscow puts an end to the conflict in Ukraine. While several states bordering Russia have already ceased giving visas to Russian citizens, Nordic nations like Finland and Denmark have urged the EU to take action. Meanwhile, starting from today's midnight, Russian nationals with valid Schengen visas won't be allowed to enter Lithuania.

However, Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that he is opposed to the idea of a complete ban on Russian visas. According to RIA Novosti report, Borrell called it a "very controversial proposal," saying that some countries had made a choice and that others will oppose the action.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)