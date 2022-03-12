Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen on Saturday spoke with the mayor of Rivne, Ukraine, Oleksandr Tretyak amid Russia's growing military offensive. The mayor said that he is not afraid of Russia's aggression.

"From 2012, when Russia started this aggression over Ukraine and by this moment we are ready to fight for our independence and our freedom. Yes, best of our soldiers are killed. But every day, new soldiers arise to protect our country and communities."

The Rivne Mayor added that "Ukraine will fight till the end...Russia, with its president Vladamir Putin, is the number one terrorist country in the world."

On the current situation in Rivne which is close to Russia's ally Belarus, Tretyak said that "We share 208 km border with Belarus. Our militaries are watching over the border with Belarus. If Belarussians or Russians break our border we will beat them. They should understand that nobody can break the territory of an independent country."

Ukraine civilians pay heartfelt tribute to fallen soldiers as Russian invasion continues

The mortal remains of a soldier, who was killed in action in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv was brought to his hometown in the Rivne region. In the visuals, Ukrainian citizens can be seen paying their tributes to martyred soldiers who lost their lives while defending their country from a Russian invasion that began on February 24.

Remembering the brave hearts who lost their lives in Kharkiv while fighting Russian troops, the civilians can be seen standing with flowers to honour the fallen soldiers.

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reportedly hit

Russian troops on Saturday shelled a mosque in the port city of Mariupol sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Similar scenes were seen in the capital city Kyiv where air raid sirens rang and artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter. Fighting was reported between Russian and Ukrainian troops in multiple areas around Kyiv.

Moscow's offensive, which started on February 24, in Ukraine has already sent more than 2.5 million people fleeing the country. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many Ukrainian civilians.

