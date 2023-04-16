'Not Losing Hope': WSJ Journo Evan Gershkovich In First Letter Home Since Arrest In Russia

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and jailed by Russian intelligence forces on charges of espionage that he has denied, has sent his initial letter to his family. As per the newspaper, the 31-year-old reporter expressed his optimism about the situation and his eagerness to reunite with his loved ones. Additionally, he also quip about the quality of the prison food in Russia.

The letter was written by Evan in Russian, the language he uses inside the family. In the letter, Gershkovich says he received a care package, arranged by a friend, and "words of support from the lawyers".

“I love you very-very much and hug you tightly. I received your words of support from the lawyers yesterday. Thank you very much. Until we meet soon. Write to me. — Vanya”, reads the letter, 5 April 5. Ella Milman, Evan’s mother, said that her son “leavened the letter with gentle teasing of his parents, in an apparent effort to keep his family’s spirits up.”

“Mom, you unfortunately, for better or worse, prepared me well for jail food,” Gershkovich wrote. “In the morning, for breakfast, they give us hot creamed wheat, oatmeal cereal or wheat gruel. I am remembering my childhood.”

Gershkovich also said he is “not losing hope”. “I want to say that I am not losing hope. I read. I exercise. And I am trying to write. Maybe, finally, I am going to write something good.”

The package Evan received contained sundries such as toiletries, slippers, clothes and pens, to ease his life in confinement. “I now have more clothes and stuff than mom and dad at home, I think,” he wrote.

Ella Milman also added that she felt “great joy” upon receiving the letter, because she is finally hearing firsthand how her son is doing. “These are my son’s words, not someone else telling me,” she said. “And his spirit is shining.”

Evan Gershkovich detained on March 29

On March 29, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage, which he has denied. Gershkovich had spent several weeks in the city and was reportedly interested in the public's attitude towards the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company.

He interviewed local resident Yaroslav Shirshkov, who introduced him to other individuals for his story. According to Meduza, a source in the Western reporter circles claimed that Gershkovich also visited Nizhny Tagil, where the Uralvagonzavod defense industry facility is located, as part of his journalistic work.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Gershkovich was caught red-handed, but did not provide any details. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that Gershkovich's actions in Yekaterinburg had nothing to do with journalism and accused foreigners of abusing their status as foreign correspondents to engage in non-journalistic activities.

The Wall Street Journal issued a statement supporting its staff member. “The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family,” the statement read.