Nova Kakhovka Dam Collapse: All You Need To Know About Ukraine's Important Reservoir

On Tuesday morning, the world woke up to the news that one of Ukraine’s strategically important reservoirs blew up, causing heavy devastation in the war-stricken country. The Ukrainian government accused the warring nation Russia of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam, which is located on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine. After heavy gushes of water breached from the destroyed dam and hydroelectricity power station, officials from both sides of the war ordered hundreds and thousands of residents to immediately evacuate the region. Videos of the whole ordeal started circulating online and even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the video of the damaged dam and blamed the Russians.

“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

“Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only Ukraine's victory that will return security. And this victory will come. The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else,” he further added. The Ukrainian President then went on to inform that he has convened an emergency meeting with the National Security and Defense Council and urged people to only share official and verified information.

In this image taken from a video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Image: Twitter - @ZelenskyyUa)

Meanwhile, Russian officials countered the claim and stated that the dam on the Dnipro River was destroyed due to the Ukrainian Military strikes in the contested area. The local Russian-installed mayor Vladimir Leontyev blamed Ukraine and called it a “terrorist act”. In the midst of the blame game between the two warring sides, the importance of the dam can not be ignored.

Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Monday, June 5, 2023, Image: Maxar Technologies via AP

How did the blame game start?

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Ukrainian army’s Southern Operational Command informed about the attack on the dam and issued an advisory for the citizens to evacuate the place. In the post, the southern command blatantly blamed Russian occupation troops for the destruction and gave out the scale of destruction that has occurred. From there the news spread like wildfire and videos of the whole ordeal were circulated online. It garnered international attention following Zelenskyy’s tweet and Ukraine’s Western alliance started blaming Russia for damaging the dam. The list included NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who took to Twitter to share his condemnation.

“The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage. This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of #Russia’s war in #Ukraine,” the NATO chief wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Russian bloc blamed Ukraine for damaging the critical infrastructure and asked their residents to evacuate the area. Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev blamed the Ukrainians for the destruction and called it a “terrorist act”, Tass reported. "At the moment the Kakhovka HPP continues to collapse, water is being discharged uncontrollably," he said during a Channel One TV broadcast. The Russian media claimed that the Ukrainian forces shelled the region and presumably missiles fired from the Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), struck the reservoir. The matter is still under investigation and it is yet to be clear which side is actually at fault.

Why is the Nova Kakhovka dam significant for both sides?

The dam on the Dnipro River lies about 20 miles (30 km) from the eastern city of Kherson. According to the Guardian, the dam itself is 30 meters tall and was built in 1956 as a part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. An interesting point is to note that the disaster happened on the second day of Ukrainian offensive operations which was about to mark the early stages of Ukraine’s prospective mass counter-offence against Russia. Mikhailo Podolyak, the Ukrainian presidential adviser, mentioned this point in his tweet. Podolyak reasoned that Russia did this to “create obstacles” in the way of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “#Russia blew up the dams of the #Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The purpose is obvious: to create insurmountable obstacles on the way of the advancing #AFU; to intercept the information initiative; to slow down the fair final of the war. On a vast territory, all life will be destroyed; many settlements will be ruined; colossal damage will be done to the environment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Satellite image released by Google indicates the regions affected by the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, Tuesday 6 June 2023, Image: Google Maps

The Hydroelectric Power Plant is significant for Russians as well. The water from the reservoir supplies water to the arid Crimean peninsula in the south. Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 after an intense conflict between the two nations. For the longest time, Crimea has been struggling with a water crisis, a loss of this scale can make matters worse in the region. Destroying the dam also adds to Ukraine's ongoing energy problems, since the country’s energy infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian bloc since the commencement of the war in February last year.

Blowing up the Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Plant will have devastating consequences, including a decade-long water shortage in Crimea, irreparable damage to hundreds of thousands of lives, and the risk of drowning for thousands. pic.twitter.com/aNluqHkPM9 — Mustafa Nayyem (@mefimus) June 6, 2023

Threats in the past

The dam has been one of the major sites of conflict in the ongoing Russia-Ukriane war. It was captured by Moscow immediately after their so-called “special military operation” started in 2022. In October, Ukrainian forces started recapturing significant territory in the nearby region, including the re-claimed city of Kherson. At that time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West to warn Russians against blowing up the dam, as reported by The Guardian. In the past, the Ukrainian President has also claimed that the Russian force had planted explosives inside the dam.

Satellite image of the dam taken in November shows damages after Ukrainian forces successfully reclaimed Kherson, Image: Maxar Technology

In November, Russia claimed that it is Kyiv which is trying to strike and damage the dam. After Ukraine successfully reclaimed Kherson, pictures surfaced online in which some parts of the dam can be seen damaged. Moscow accused Ukraine of shelling the dam in its effort to capture Kherson. Residents in the region have been complaining about the flooding since May this year, hinting at the rise in the water level of the Dnipro River. Hence, both sides have been accused of damaging the dam.

The consequences of the whole ordeal

The fallout of the dam has several significant consequences, the most immediate one is Flooding homes, streets and businesses downstream. According to the World Data Center for Geoinformatics and Sustainable Development, it is estimated that around 100 villages and towns would be flooded due to the incident. It also stated that the water level would start dropping only after 5-7 days. It is important to note that the reservoir also supplies water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Following the incident, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom" said in a Telegram post that the destruction would also cause “additional risks for the operation of the ZNPP.

Image: Energoatom - Telegram

However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made it clear that there is no “immediate nuclear safety risk” to the plant. But that doesn’t indicate that the plant will not be impacted by the destruction at all. According to the Ukraine War Environmental Consequences Working Group, a total collapse of the dam has the potential to deprive the nuclear plant of crucial cooling. Hence while it is still not clear who was behind the attack, the destruction of the dam has caused a heavy impact on both sides.