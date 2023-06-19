Nova Kakhovka Dam Collapse Turns Ukraine’s Coastline Into ‘garbage Dump', Advisory Issued

Following the deadly Russia-controlled Nova Kakhovka dam collapse on June 6, beaches in the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa have been closed off. The filthy water from the collapsed dam washed downstream has been reportedly posing a 'genuine threat' to the local residents.

3 things you need to know:

The toll from the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam has risen to 45, with both sides giving updates on those killed.

The collapse destroyed villages, flooded farmland and cut off power and clean water supplies to tens of thousands of people.

The UN has condemned Russia for blocking humanitarian aid access to occupied areas of southern Ukraine which have been affected by the dam collapse.

Is the dam collapse making it worse for Ukraine?

As per the latest information by the Ukrainian authorities, the floodwaters have been receding, but debris washed down the Dnipro River, which flows into the Black Sea, turning Odesa’s coastline into 'a garbage dump and animal cemetery'. It is to be noted that the swimmers have abandoned the beaches in the recent months as mines continue to wash on the shoreline. Odesa’s stretch of sandy beaches and holiday resorts have been one of the most popular spots among Ukrainian and foreign travellers before Russia invaded Kiyv.

While sharing the details of the situation, Odesa municipality wrote on the social media messaging app Telegram, "The beaches of Odesa have been declared unsuitable for swimming due to a significant aggravation in the condition of water in open water areas (sea, estuary) and a genuine threat to the health of the city residents.” Ukraine's authorities have raised concerns about the declining water quality. After testing it in the lab, the authorities have 'identified infectious agents over the past week'. Traces of salmonella, worm’s eggs and worm’s larvae have been found in the water which also 'significantly' exceeded permitted levels of E. Coli.

“The presence of all of these biological pathogens in the water of open water areas in the Odesa region, including the Black Sea, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Estuary, and the Danube River, constitutes a genuine threat to the life and health of the population,” the municipality stated.

Advisory issued for Odesa

Due to the contamination in the water, municipality officials have ordered the residents not to sell fish and seafood from 'unidentified places of fishing' near markets and shopping centres. Meanwhile, a health advisory has been issued on June 18 in the southern city of Mykolaiv, in which they warned residents not to drink faucet water, go swimming or fishing.

UN condemns Russia

The United Nations has condemned Russia after they blocked humanitarian aid access to occupied areas of southern Ukraine, on June 18. “The UN has been engaging with the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding effective delivery of humanitarian aid to all people affected by the devastating destruction of the Kakhovka Dam,” said Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, as per the press statement. Further, she said, "The government of the Russian Federation has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control.” Further, the UN urged the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.