NSA Ajit Doval Arrives In Jeddah To Represent India At Saudi-hosted Ukraine Peace Talks

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval touched down in Jeddah on Saturday to attend the highly-anticipated Saudi peace summit on Ukraine. The Middle Eastern nation is organising this summit in the hope to find a peaceful resolution to the raging Russia-Ukriane war. While the summit will include delegations from China and Ukraine, the representation from Russia will remain absent.

NSA Doval was welcomed by the Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Khan, and Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam. “Shri Ajit Doval, NSA arrived in Jeddah to take part in National Security Advisors' meeting on Ukraine. He was welcomed at Jeddah Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy,” the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote on Twitter.

Delegations from dozens of countries are expected to take part in the conference. According to The Financial Times, the event aims to sway developing nations to support the Ukrainian peace plan. The conference will run until Sunday. Several developing nations have distanced themselves from the war that commenced in February last year. In the past, Saudi Arabia has medicated prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. With this summit, the Middle Eastern nation is trying to seek its place in the international diplomatic arena

Russia remains excluded

The summit includes representatives from 30 nations, however, Russia will be skipping the event. The absence of Russia is strange since Saudi has always maintained good relations with China and Russia. However, there have been brewing tensions between the two nations after Kremlin did not adhere to the reduction of oil prices that came with the Western sanctions. Not only this, 4 0ut of five BRICS nations, i.e. Brazil, India, China and South Africa are attending the summit keeping Russia at an isolated place.

China’s participation is a major victory

On Friday it was reported that China will send a team of representatives to Saudi for the event. “China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in seeking a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a statement. As per the statement, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will lead the Chinese delegations at the event. China’s participation is considered a major victory since it has been a longtime ally of Russia in the war. In the past, Beijing has proposed its own peace plan in the war. However, the plan was rejected by Ukraine. With all these developments, Kremlin said that it is monitoring the event closely.