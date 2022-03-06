Odisha CM Seeks PM's Intervention To Ensure Continuation Of Studies For Ukraine Returnees

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and provide assistance to students who had to leave their education midway and return to their homeland amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. CM Patnaik, in his letter to PM Modi, sought his intervention with the National Medical Commission and ministries concerned to enable the continuation of studies of students who returned from Ukraine️.

Further in his letter, Odisha CM added that the unprecedented situation has the potential to ruin the lives of many students in India and they should not waste their valuable years because of the disruption and after the 'trauma' that they went through in the war zone. The Chief Minister further assured the Prime Minister and the Centre that the state government will provide full support in 'implementing a workable solution.'

Students can complete their education assures Poland government

Notably, former Chief of Army Staff and current Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General Vijay Kumar Singh is one of the four ministers who are currently in the border nations of Ukraine. General VK Singh is presently in Poland to ensure safe evacuation and better coordination between the students and embassy, evacuating students amidst the Russian aggression and escalating tensions in Ukraine.

Speaking to a group of students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, VK Singh assured that the students who are willing to complete their education, which has been halted abruptly because of the war, will now be able to do so as Polish universities have opened their doors to students who had been stranded in Ukraine.

Operation Ganga

India launched Operation Ganga on February 26 in a bid to rescue Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's unprovoked offensive. Later, the Indian Air Force pitched in for rescue operations to augment the level of the rescue exercise. Operation Ganga is an ongoing operation by the Centre to provide humanitarian assistance and to evacuate Indians amidst the ongoing military operation by Russia in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Private Airlines like AirInida, Indigo and SpiceJet along with Indian Air Force made it their mission to help stranded Indian nationals. The Indian Air Force has so far evacuated 2,056 citizens and delivered 26 tonnes of relief material over 10 trips to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Private Airlines in their 55 civilian flights have evacuated 11,728 people from the war-ravaged Ukraine.