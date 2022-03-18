Oil Prices Again Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Enters Day 23

Oil prices have again soared beyond $100 per barrel as a result of the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, putting immense pressure on the energy supply. After falling below $94 per barrel earlier this week, United States crude rose 8% to $102.98 per barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, increased by 9% to $106.64 a barrel. According to CNN, policymakers in Washington and Wall Street will be keenly monitoring the rapid rise in oil prices since high energy prices threaten to increase inflation and impede the economy.

Furthermore, as per CNN, the recent reduction in oil prices had given a possible expectation of truce among Russia and Ukraine. It is speculated that the longer the battle will continue, the greater the threat to Russia's oil supplies.

Robert Yawger, the Vice President of Energy Futures at Mizuho Securities stated, "The mood has darkened a little bit. It sounds like this is going to be a dragged-out situation," CNN reported.

Oil prices surpassed $130 a barrel on March 7

Despite the price surge on Thursday, the oil prices are still significantly below their previous highs. The prices of oil had surpassed $130 a barrel in the early hours of March 7. According to media reports, Brent crude oil prices have allegedly exceeded the all-time high of over $128 per barrel in 2012. Further, it had already achieved a historic high in 2008, when it was sold for almost $143 per barrel, Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, investment firm JP Morgan & Chase forecasted that if Russia continues to suffer sweeping sanctions, a barrel might cost $185 by the end of the year.

⚡️The oil price surpassed $130 per barrel amid panic over the war in #Ukraine, beating 2012's peak of over $128



The only higher oil price was in 2008 - $143. But even that record is not so far. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2022

Natt Smith, Americas senior oil analyst at Kpler stressed, "Given Putin's actions in recent times, we shouldn't get our hopes up," CNN reported.

Up to 30% of Russia's oil output may shut down within weeks

The International Energy Agency cautioned on Wednesday by saying that up to 30% of Russia's oil output might be shut down within weeks, putting the global economy at risk of a supply shortage. In its monthly report, the agency warned that the ramifications of a possible loss of Russian oil shipments to international markets cannot be understated.

As gasoline prices continue to fall, the White House expressed its displeasure with the energy industry. As per AAA, the national average cost of regular gas fell to $4.29 per gallon on Thursday. This is down two pennies from Wednesday as well as four pennies from the marked high of $4.33.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)