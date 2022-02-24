Oil Prices Break $100 Per Barrel As Russia's Putin Orders 'military Operation' In Ukraine

In the wake of the Ukraine war, oil prices in the international market have now soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years. The sudden rise in the oil prices came on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans for a "military operation" in Ukraine. With war on the brink of a breakout, oil barrel prices have shot up marginally.

Oil prices jumped sharply amid the growing tension between Russia and Ukraine. Vladimir Putin on Thursday made a televised address to announce that Russia will defend itself against threats from Ukraine. “All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine," Putin said. "I have made the decision of a military operation," he added. The Russian President also called on the Ukrainian military to lay down its arms.

Following the address, Brent crude oil surged to $100.04 a barrel as concerns grew about a full-scale conflict in eastern Europe. The prices were largely affected as the growing tensions affected all major markets in the world. Oil prices have been on the rise in recent weeks and have now finally broken the $100 mark, which was last seen in September 2014.

UNSC urges Russia to stop the invasion

Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said, "In recent past, situations with similar events and rumours had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tried to reach out to Putin via phone, but did not get any answer. Ukraine has imposed a national emergency and shut down its entire airspace, citing 'potential hazard'.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”.

Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.

Image: PTI/ AP