'Oil Prices Could Reach $300 If West Boycotts Russian Oil': Russia's Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Grigorenko has claimed that oil prices could reach $300, if Western countries boycott Russian oil. This statement comes after many countries have decided to boycott Russian oil following its invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, Moscow also faces series of sanctions that are slapped by countries that have condemned the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has repeatedly urged Europe to stop purchasing Russian gas and oil. The appeal was made by Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's special envoy on sanctions and he stated that Europe pays over 600 million EUR to Russia for its gas and oil. Further, he slammed Europe and claimed that buying Russian oil amounts to "financing Russian invaders"

"You pay for every bomb killing Ukrainians and destroying our homes," tweeted Oleksii Makeiev on March

Stop financing Russian invaders! You pay for every bomb killing Ukrainians and destroying our homes. #SanctionRussiaNow pic.twitter.com/jvbz879Wyd — Oleksii Makeiev 🇺🇦 (@Makeiev) March 15, 2022

Earlier, the United States House of Representatives approved a law that would prevent Russia from importing oil from the United States. This decision was taken to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in view of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, this new bill is expected to encourage a review of Russia's status in the World Trade Organization and signal US support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations as the US aims to economically isolate Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war, which entered day 26, is showing no signs of slowing down. The invasion has caused widespread devastation and destruction, as well as a high death toll among people. Meanwhile, the Russian military gave Ukrainian forces defending the key port of Mariupol the opportunity to lay down their arms and leave the city via humanitarian corridors, but the Ukrainian government promptly rejected the offer.