Oil Prices Fall By Over 6% As Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy Efforts Continue

As the countries are looking for diplomatic actions in order to calm the situation of the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices fell more than 6% on Tuesday and both New York and London based traded benchmarks dipped below the US $100 (Rs 7,630.58 Indian Rupee) barrel threshold. Earlier on Monday, March 14, the oil prices fell more than 5%. The prices were also weighed down by a surge in new Coronavirus cases in China, who is the major customer. Concerns were expressed by the oil exporter club OPEC about near-term demand, as per the reports of ANI. OPEC is a 13-member Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which leads the wider 23-member OPEC+ alliance.

The benchmark for US crude oil, West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, was USD 6.57, or 6.4%, lower at USD 96.44 a barrel at Tuesday's close. It had already fallen to USD 93.56, which is its lowest level since February 25th, the first day of Russia's intervention in Ukraine, according to ANI. On March 7, WTI hit all-time highs of USD 130.50. Brent crude oil, which is traded in London, ended the day at USD 99.91 a barrel, down USD 6.99, or 6.5%. Brent plummeted to USD 97.50 earlier in the day, matching its low from February 25. On March 7, Brent also reached a high of USD 139.12, which is the highest level since 2008.

OPEC said that its 2022 demand, supply and global economy predictions were "under assessment" owing to changing market conditions. It also claimed that its output increased by 440,000 barrels per day in February, which is more than the OPEC+ deal's promised rise, according to ANI. Also, the prospect of an approaching nuclear deal with Iran added to oil's weight as negotiators were "close to the finish line" on an agreement on Iran's nuclear deal that could lift nearly four years of sanctions on Iran's oil and allow hundreds of thousands of barrels per day to return to the market, a US official suggests.

Diplomatic action accelerated on numerous fronts

In the meanwhile, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues to intensify, the media sources suggest that the diplomatic action accelerated on numerous fronts on Tuesday, with leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday. China recorded a rise in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, with new cases more than tripling from the day before to reach a two-year high.

