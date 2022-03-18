Oksana Shvets, Ukrainian Actor, Killed In Russian Rocket Attack In Kyiv

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, it was recently revealed that the Ukrainian actor, Oksana Shvets passed away during a Russian attack in Kyiv. She was reportedly 67. The news was revealed by the Young Theatre Community where the actor worked for a long time. Oksana Shvets, who was a troupe member of the Young Theatre Community, was killed in the capital city of Kyiv during a Russian rocket attack.

Ukrainian actor gets killed during the Russian attack

The Young Theatre Community recently took to their official Facebook handle and penned a note revealing that the Ukrainian star Oksana Shvets was killed during the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv. They further paid tribute to the talented actor and even expressed their anger at the ongoing war. They mentioned that there was no forgiveness for the enemy that came to their land.

The note read, "During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed. Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!".

An awardee of the country's highest artistic honours, titled 'Honored Artist of Ukraine,' Shvets graduated from the theatre studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts. She even collaborated with the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire.

Russia-Ukraine war latest updates

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, The World Health Organization (WHO) said that at least 12 people have been killed and 34 people have been injured in at least 43 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine amid intensified attacks by Russia. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his remarks to the UN Security Council said, "Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law - anytime, anywhere. They deprive people of urgently-needed care and break already strained health systems. That is what we are seeing in Ukraine."

Image: Young Theatre Community/Facebook