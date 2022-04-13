Olaf Scholz Irked As German President's Visit To Kyiv Cancelled; Won't Visit Ukraine Soon

German Federal President Fran-Walter Steinmeier's Kyiv visit was canceled by the Ukrainian administration, which has reportedly irked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Chancellor has stated that he is not going to visit Ukraine for the time being. He told rbb24 Inforadio on Wednesday that he was in Kyiv just days before the fighting broke out and he had close interaction with the head of state or government.

President Steinmeier intended to visit Kyiv on Wednesday with the presidents of Poland and the three Baltic republics, but the German leader had to cancel his trip after his visit was unexpectedly rejected by the Ukrainian administration, according to Politico. The four other chiefs of Poland and three Baltic states went to Kyiv on their own. Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian president's adviser stated that President Zelenskyy wanted Chancellor Scholz to come to Kyiv instead of Steinmeier to announce the supply of more armaments.

'Scholz's travel to Kyiv would be important'

Ukraine's envoy to Germany, Andriy Melnyk said that Scholz's travel to Kyiv and decision to provide heavy weapons would be important. Considering the recent visits of several other leaders, notably British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, people have questioned why Scholz is not visiting Ukraine.

Talking about the weapon deliveries Scholz stated that Germany has made a firm decision to provide weapons to Ukraine. He stated that they deliver, and will continue to do so. He further said that they have looked at weaponry from their own supplies to see if they are usable. he claims that they have compiled a list of conceivable supplies that the industry can bring about, which includes readily available weapons. He also said that they want to send appropriate and accurate weapons that come with ammunition and spare parts and don't require soldiers to travel to Ukraine.

'They have given weapons and will continue to supply weapons'

A government spokesperson stated that their approach remains unchanged and that they have given weapons and will continue to supply weapons. However, the spokesperson also said that they do not discuss quality, quantity or timing, according to Politico. Talking about President Steinmeier, the government spokesperson stated that Steinmeier had taken and continues to take a very clear and unequivocal position on the side of Ukraine and that he had also directly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect Ukraine's sovereignty.