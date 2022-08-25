Olaf Scholz Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Training In Germany, Assures Continued Support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on August 25 that his nation will keep providing Ukraine with military assistance so that it can protect itself from Russian attacks. He made the statement while touring a military installation in Oldenburg, where Ukrainian troops are receiving instruction on how to operate German Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Scholz said, "These men, who are here today, will defend their country. We will continue to support Ukraine with financial means, but also with the weapons that we can provide from Germany."

The German Chancellor further accused Russia of waging a "brutal war of aggression" against its neighbour. It is worth mentioning here that Germany had previously acted cautiously and refused to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, but Scholz's coalition government changed course in response to intense pressure from the United States and its allies.

Germany's weapon support to Ukraine amid war

The government gave the green light in April for the company Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to ship 30 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine. It also announced in June that it will supply Ukraine with additional weapons, including the IRIS-T air defence system. According to the government data, Germany has delivered more than 50 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as well as nearly 15,000 anti-tank mines, 3,000 anti-tank weapons, 3,200 portable air defence systems, and 100,000 hand grenades.

The new batch of weapons, which includes three IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems as well as armed recovery vehicles and rocket launchers, is scheduled to arrive in 2023. Earlier on August 24, Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Kyiv of Germany's support for as long as needed, as Ukraine marked both its Independence Day and six months since the Russian invasion began.

The chancellor also stated that Berlin would host an international reconstruction conference in October to help chart "the course for Ukraine's future." Ukraine has a "firm place" in Europe, according to him, and the "blue and yellow (of the Ukrainian flag) and Europe's blue and yellow circle of stars belong together." According to local authorities, explosions rang out on August 24 in several cities, including Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP