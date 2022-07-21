Olena Zelenska Becomes The First Spouse Of A Foreign Leader To Address US Congress

Olena Zelenska, the Ukraine’s first lady, has become the first spouse of a foreign leader to speak in the US Congress. Before addressing the congressmen on Wednesday, Ukraine's first lady had lunch with influential American women. During the meeting, she asserted that "the concept of powerful woman" in Ukraine and America is the same, adding that women of both the nations undertake responsibility and even make decisions in the most difficult situations.

"I have told the American powerful women, including diplomats and senators, about strong Ukrainian women. Each of us is such. About those who fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces, who go to work under fire, who start all over again in a new place for the sake of children. We have a whole country of powerful women!"said Zelenska.

Zelenska pleads for more weapons for Ukraine

While addressing the US Congress, she appealed to the United States for more weapons to defend against what she called the “Russian hunger games” that killed thousands of countrymen, including children. Speaking on behalf of Ukrainian mothers and children and all citizens who died or suffered from Russian aggression, Zelenska in a face-to-face appeal to the US lawmakers asked for more air defence systems for Ukraine to fight Russian aggression.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office, while addressing Congress, Olena Zelenska said, "I'm asking for something now that I never wanted to ask for. I am asking you for weapons! Weapons not for waging war on someone else's land, but to protect our home and the right to wake up in it alive." "I am asking you for anti-aircraft defense - so that rockets do not kill children in their strollers. So that they do not destroy children's rooms and entire families,” she added.

'Help us stop this terror': Olena Zelenska

Zelenska also showed pictures of smiling children who were either killed or injured by Russian aggression while delivering her emotional speech. Her emotional plea to the US lawmakers even garnered a 30-second standing ovation from the US leaders.

She also called on the American people to help stop the terror against Ukrainians. Further adding, she said, "This will be our joint great victory in the name of life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness of every person and every family."

Zelenskyy supported his wife during her speech

In effort to support his wife during her speech in the US Congress, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched the live broadcast of Zelenska's address in Kyiv. Her speech took place as part of her visit to the United States of America.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watching Olena Zelenska's speech via live broadcast in Kyiv. (Image: Ukrainian President's Office)

Zelenska's meetings with first lady Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and other top officials of the US have been among her highest-profile events of the war. Ukraine's first lady was reportedly in seclusion with her two children for the first two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24. While her husband, Zelenskyy was in Kyiv, the country's capital.