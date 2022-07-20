Olena Zelenska Meets Jill Biden At WH As POTUS Gives Her 'symbolic' Sunflower Bouquet

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska met with US counterpart Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday for private talks and also to take part in a larger bilateral meeting with American officials. Zelenska was welcomed by the US First Lady and President Joe Biden. While both ladies hugged, the POTUS greeted Zelenska with a "symbolic" bouquet, consisting of yellow sunflowers, blue hydrangeas and white orchids — reminiscent of the colours of the flag of Ukraine.

White House in a statement said that both American and Ukrainian first ladies “will discuss the United States' continued support for the government of Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the significant human impacts of Russia's war, which will be felt for years to come."

Since we met on Mother’s Day in Ukraine, my heart has remained with Mrs. Zelenska and the Ukrainian people.



That day, I also met mothers and children who fled the war. Their courage, and Mrs. Zelenska’s courage, has inspired the world. pic.twitter.com/xe1dCZyRxR — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 19, 2022

Zelenska attended a private meeting with US President, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting with the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris. She will also meet US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Deputy Administrator of the US Agency for International Development Isobel Coleman, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Toria Nuland and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Today @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @VP and @SecondGentleman met with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.



The First Lady held a bilateral meeting where she assured First Lady Zelenska that U.S. support for Ukraine is comprehensive, enduring, and focused on the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/mrYjk85S9J — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2022

Apart from US’ support for Ukraine, Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska will also discuss how Washington “can continue to alleviate suffering through support and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people, and the need to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and other atrocities,” the White House has said.

Both first ladies had met for the first time in May when Jill made a stealth trip to war-torn Ukraine. They are also believed to be in communication prior to the first meeting. It is to note that it was the first time that Zelenska emerged from hiding since the start of the Russian invasion in February. At the time, they spoke for one hour about the plight of mothers and children, and their emotional health due to war.

Why is Zelenska in Washington for this week?

Ukrainian First lady Zelenska is in Washington this week to underscore the human cost of Russia’s so-called “special” military operation in Ukraine, stated a CNN report. On Monday, she met with United States Secretary Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power. Zelenska is also scheduled to deliver remarks to members of Congress on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning (local time).

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Monday that the US Secretary of State had “emphasized the United States' comprehensive and enduring commitment to support Ukraine's victory in Russia's unjust and unprovoked war”. Blinken and Zelenska also "spoke about the immense and growing human costs of Russia's full-scale invasion."

Image: Olena Zelenska/Facebook