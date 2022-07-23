In the midst of the ongoing ruthless war with Moscow, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska claimed that Russia wants to destroy Ukraine as a country. During an exclusive interview with the Spanish-language daily newspaper El Pais, the wife of the President of Ukraine said, “Russians do not like the very fact of our existence, our love of freedom, our resistance.” She went on to say that Russia wants Ukraine to serve as their "vassals", as per a statement from the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s First Lady Zelenska said, “This is an overt terror that they arrange so that no one feels safe anywhere. They sow fear so that we do not dare raise our heads.” However, she asserted that Russians would get the opposite response, adding, "We unite and despite everything resist and fight for our lives." Zelenska said that future freedom and national existence are what they aspire to.

Ukraine's First Lady launched the National Program of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support

Zelenska provided information regarding the establishment of the "National Program of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support", an initiative taken by her. She made this comment when asked about whether such psychological damage may be healed. According to a statement, the First Lady said, “I am working with the First Ladies of the United States and Israel, whose countries have experience in post-traumatic treatment for families affected by war... We are in the epicenter of the war, but we have to start fighting its consequences already now”.

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife acknowledged the support of the global community in providing aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, July 20, Zelenska asked the United States Congress for additional weaponry as her nation continues to fight Russia for its sovereignty. She specifically requested air defence systems. She said in a speech on Capitol Hill that the use of weapons has been essential to winning the war.

According to media reports, she said, “Because we want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child to go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more airstrikes. Is this too much to wish for?"

In the meantime, the first lady did not hesitate to display pictures of the victims despite her repeated calls for Russia to stop killing children. She highlighted the juvenile victims as she shared information on Russian missile attacks.

(Image: AP)