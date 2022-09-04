Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska recently underlined the effects of the brutal war by stating that the economic toll of the conflict with Russia is hard on its allies. She noted that while Britons are counting "pennies," Ukrainians are counting "casualties." Zelenska told BBC that the crisis would end sooner if there was significant support for Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with Laura Kuenssberg that it was crucial to keep bringing attention to the human toll due to the war.

Furthermore, Zelenska was asked in the interview which will be broadcast on Sunday, September 4, that the advice she had for British citizens who are dealing with skyrocketing energy costs partially because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the effect it has had on global gas and oil prices, she said, “I understand the situation is very tough. But let me recall that at the time of the COVID-19 epidemic, and it's still with us, when there were price hikes, Ukraine was affected as well,” BBC reported.

The First Lady added that “The prices are going up in Ukraine as well. But in addition, our people get killed.” She even noted, “So when you start counting pennies on your bank account or in your pocket, we do the same and count our casualties," BBC reported.

Zelenska's remarks came after UK's outing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, during his trip to Kyiv last month, that in order to counteract Russian aggression, households around Europe would have to face the cost-of-living issue and "stay the course" with Ukraine.

UK's inflation rate is predicted to reach a 42-year high

While the economy is anticipated to fall for over a year, the UK's inflation rate is predicted to reach a 42-year high of 13.3% this year. As per the BBC report, the Bank of England claimed that the rising energy costs, a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are the primary cause of high inflation and slow development.

Russia, a significant energy provider to the world, has come under fire after European nations have accused Moscow of using gas as a weapon by restricting supplies in retaliation to sanctions.

According to Zelenska, it might be difficult for those who are outside of Ukraine to comprehend the effects of the war on its citizens, but it is necessary to convey personal accounts of the suffering the conflict is causing.

Meanwhile, in August, Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasised the rise in the cost of commodities and energy in several countries due to the war. During an interview with a Singaporean national broadcaster, the CNA TV channel, Zelenska made these remarks. She further emphasised that no one in the world could ever take a neutral stance in this conflict, but she also said that "it is not Ukraine that is to blame for the rise in energy and product prices, but Russia."

(Image: AP)