On Joe Biden's Scathing Attack On Putin, Kremlin Says 'will Carefully Record Such Remarks'

On day 33 of the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a statement regarding the unfolding turmoil in its neighbouring country. Peskov, in his statement, mentioned that US President Joe Biden's latest statement about Russian President Vladimir Putin is "alarming" and that Russia will continue to monitor and carefully record such statements. He further informed that there will be no meeting between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy post the meeting of delegations in Istanbul.

Peskov asserted, "A conversation between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron today or tomorrow is not in the schedule, but if necessary, could take place." Further speaking on Germany's plans to reject buying oil from Russia, the Kremlin Spokesperson said, "Some European volume will fall, but in general it will be compensated for by applications from the East."

He also noted that the Kremlin has seen the footage where alleged Ukrainian soldiers were seen torturing Russian troops and taking a step on it, the "Investigative Committee will provide a legal assessment of it." Peskov further asserted that the main thing in Nagorno-Karabakh is to "ensure the implementation of the ceasefire regime by all parties." Speaking on Roskomnadzor's warning about Zelenskyy's interview, the Kremlin spokesperson added, "It is important not to publish information that would violate the laws of Russia."

Russia FM accuses the West of not caring about rights of other sovereign nations

According to Sputnik, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the West of not caring a bit about the rights of the other sovereign nations. He also added that Putin has 'never' turned down a meeting with Zelenskyy. However, he noted that Zelenskyy and Putin meeting amidst the fifth week of the Russia-Ukraine war would be counterproductive.

Putin instructs change in payment currency for gas supplies to Rubles

On Monday, Vladimir Putin announced March 31 as the deadline for switching the currency of payment for gas supplies to the Ruble. During a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Bank of Russia, and the company Gazprom, Putin said the "unfriendly countries" must adhere to the list of instructions published by the Kremlin to avert the gas supply cuts. The 'list of instructions' published by the Kremlin on its website says the foreign buyers are required to "maintain contract volumes, pricing, and pricing principles" by March 31.