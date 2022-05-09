On Victory Day, Kramatorsk Mayor Tells Republic 'Ukraine Will Celebrate Defeating Russia'

On Russia’s victory day, Republic TV reached the epicenter of the Russia-Ukraine war. Oleksandr Honcharenko, the Mayor of Kramatorsk, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network in Donbass on Monday.

When asked about the damage caused by the Russian troops in Kramatorsk, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said, “Russia deployed Tochka-U complex to carry out cluster shelling on the Kramatorsk. Two rockets led to several blasts in Kramatorsk. Several people including children lost their lives. Thousands were injured.” Speaking about the residents living in Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko said, “There are 45 to 50 thousand people residing in Kramatorsk. We were able to evacuate 160 thousand people from Kramatorsk. When they asked me if they should come back, I strongly recommended them not to return as Russian troops are getting closer to the city.”

Talking about the damage caused by Russian troops, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said that Russian troops have damaged the entire city.

"In some cases, they have damaged roofs. We have to repair everything after the war. People in my region have to leave because Russian troops have encircled the city and are trying to reach closer to the city every day. Russian troops have fled from some regions of Ukraine and the government has started several repair programs to bring civilians' life back to normalcy."

Talking about the ammunition and manpower in Kramatorsk, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said, “My region has enough soldiers. We have a good amount of ammunition with us. We are constantly getting weapons. Our army is highly motivated. We know we are fighting for our country, for our land. The Russian military is not motivated, they do not know what they are fighting for. They do not know why they are sacrificing their lives in Ukraine.”

Talking about Russia’s victory day, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko said that Ukraine will celebrate its victory against Russia and the nation would one day cherish the same. He said, “We will celebrate our victory this year against Russia. One day Ukraine will also cherish its victory over Russia.”

On April 8, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko conducted an emergency evacuation of civilians from Kramatorsk. Civilians were evacuated by using all municipal and private transport. Honcharenko called out for drivers in Kramatorsk to evacuate people in cars and other public transport.