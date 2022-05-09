On Victory Day, Russian Children Sing 'if Putin Calls For Last Battle, We Are With You'

In Russia, children are being trained for the 'final fight' as on the occasion of Victory Day on Monday, a group of children performed a song dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a video shared by Nexta, the children were seen singing, "If the chief commander calls for the last battle, Uncle Vova, we are with you!" Uncle Vova is referred to President Putin.

The lyrics of the song say, "The world is tired of wars, the planet’s residents are sick with the hegemon, there is no opinion in the EU, the Middle East is suffering from miseries. If the chief commander calls for the last battle. Uncle Vova, we are with you!"

In the meanwhile, another video shows Russian kindergarten students dressed up in a pro-Russian military uniform ahead of the country's Victory Day parade. One kid was dressed as a Russian tank with a white 'Z' emblem imprinted on the front. Since Vladimir Putin's violent attack on Ukraine began on February 24, 'Z' has been the prominent pro-Russia symbol all over.

A Russian flag fluttered from the cardboard tank fashioned around another kid, who was dressed in military gear and wore a leather helmet. Children dressed as fighter jets, soldiers and army medics were also seen. Children were also seen with red Soviet stars on their helmets. Teachers were dressed in matching Soviet-style military uniforms.

Russia killed 225 children in Ukraine

On the other hand, Ukraine claims that Russia has killed 225 children in Ukraine since the war began. On May 8, the Prosecutor General's Office stated that since the full-scale Russian armed invasion of Ukraine, 225 children had been killed and over 413 children had been injured.

Victory Day

On May 9, Russia commemorates the immense sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in overcoming Nazi Germany by commemorating Victory Day. A huge number of people died in the Soviet Union while fighting Nazi Germany.

Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union also celebrates Victory Day on May 9, but since 2014, it has established a Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation on May 8, which coincides with France, the United Kingdom and the United States 'Victory in Europe Day.'

