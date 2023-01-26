One Killed In Kyiv As Russia Intensifies Airstrikes After US & Germany Agree To Send Tanks

At least one person was killed as devastating missile attack rattled Kyiv on Thursday as the Russian forces intensified their attack on Ukraine amidst the ongoing war. The attack comes a day after Germany and US announced to send advanced battle tanks to the conflict-stricken country. According to The Kyiv Independent, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital confirmed the explosion.

Taking to Twitter, Vitali Klitschko said: “As a result of a rocket hitting a non-residential building in the Holosivskyi district, there is currently information about one dead and two wounded. The injured were hospitalised by medics."

Meanwhile, spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, also informed that Russia has launched at least, “30 missiles towards Ukraine ''. The Ukrainian authorities informed that they have reportedly downed several missiles and the local authorities also reported that the Ukrainian air defense is working over the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

“In total, more than 30 missiles are expected, which are already being launched in several areas," Ihnat informed. "In the morning about six Tu-95 planes took off and fired missiles,” the air force spokesperson added. The Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia also fell prey to the wrath of the Russian mass attacks. According to the Kyiv Independent,at least six explosions were heard in the central-western city of Ukraine. According to The Guardian, the Kyiv city authority has reported that at least 15 cruise missiles are heading in the direction of the Ukrainian capital. In the midst of the airstrikes, the residents of Odessa are claiming that they have lost water supply in the city.

Loud explosion in Kyiv

According to The Guardian, the loud sound of the explosion was heard at 10:06 am (local time). The Ukrainian authorities are assuring the Ukrainians that they were able to down some of the missiles and are also countering the Russian air force attack. “Attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. According to preliminary information, the enemy used 24 Shaheds. All 24 were destroyed,” the Ukrainian air force asserted.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian President’s office, Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, “The first Russian missiles have been shot down.”