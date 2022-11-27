One Of Ukraine’s Biggest Hospitals Nearly Moved Patients After Airstrikes Cut Water Supply

As the ruthless war continues unabated, one of the biggest public hospitals in Ukraine was 'on the verge of evacuating' some patients after losing water supply due to Russian airstrikes on Wednesday, a regional official told CNN. In its most recent attempt to target Ukrainian infrastructure, Moscow allegedly fired a series of missiles at energy generation facilities which temporarily cut off electricity to the national grid and had an impact on the water supply.

In addition to this, after the catastrophic barrage of Russian missile assaults against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on Wednesday, a sizable portion of the war-torn nation was without heat, electricity, or water. Rolling blackouts were occurring across the nation as engineers started working to repair the transformers and transmission lines that had been damaged or destroyed by cruise missiles, media reports claimed. Further, 60% of Kyiv's three million residents were without electricity on Wednesday, as per Vitaly Klitschko, the city's mayor.

Furthermore, as a result of the massive missile assaults this week, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that six million households in Ukraine were without electricity.

One of the largest state hospitals was about to evacuate patients

According to Vitaliy Vlasiuk, the deputy head of the military administration in the Kyiv region, the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital was about to relocate patients undergoing hemodialysis treatment, which needs a constant water supply. Vlasiuk highlighted, “Unfortunately when the power goes off in Kyiv, the central water supply also often fails,” CNN reported. He added, “A lack of water supply is critical.”

He continued, “Without water, it is difficult to run the hospital. First of all, sterilization rooms suffer and hemodialysis is impossible to conduct. On Wednesday, the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital was on the edge of evacuating patients who require hemodialysis to other facilities, but in the afternoon the water supply was restored and everyone received the procedures vital for them.”

Apart from this, Vlasiuk emphasised that when the electricity goes out, hospitals have backup generators, but these only provide a little amount of power. Notably, medical directors aim to save energy by only employing them for necessary tasks.

The media reported, citing Vlasiuk, “It’s definitely essential to supply intensive care units and the resuscitation equipment with power. And baby boxes, fridges for the vaccines and other vital equipment will of course be immediately supplied with generator power”.

During a blackout, power from the generators enables surgeons to carry out ongoing procedures, but non-urgent surgery won't happen. After the emergency shutdowns on Wednesday, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Saturday morning that around 130,000 inhabitants in the Ukrainian capital still don't have access to power.

According to the report, the heat supply has also been restarted, and the water supply has been restored throughout all districts. Nearly all districts have access to mobile phone networks, while some may be restricted by power shortages.

(Image: AP)