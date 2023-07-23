'One-third' Of Ukraine Blanketed In Cluster Bombs And Mines, UN Claims

A large chunk of war-torn Ukraine has been "contaminated" with cluster munitions and explosive land mines, Rosemary DiCarlo, the Under-Secretary-General for the UN's Political and Peacebuilding Affair, claimed during an address to the UN Security Council on Friday.

DiCarlo warned that the undetonated bombs will “continue to pose danger to civilians for years to come,” having been dispersed across “one-third” of Ukraine's territory. While children have already been“disproportionately affected” by the ongoing war, the weapons put them even more in danger as they are “being killed and maimed by explosive weapons with wide area impact in populated areas," she said, according to RT.

What are cluster bombs?

The senior diplomat's remarks come mere weeks after the United States announced its contentious plan to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine, defying concerns and criticism surrounding it. The munitions are outlawed in over 110 nations under a UN 2008 convention because of the risk they pose to civilian lives on the ground.

Cluster bombs are known to be inconsistent in exploding after being scattered over a large region. They can remain dormant for years, and unexpectedly detonate even after the conflict has long concluded. Since the Second World War, a whopping 86,500 civilians have died as a result of the bomblets.

US President justifies contentious move

Despite criticism from the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada, US President Joe Biden justified the move by stating that "It took me a while to be convinced to do it." In a conversation on CNN earlier this month, he insisted that "the Ukrainians are running out of ammunition” and the supply would act as a temporary boost to help fight Russian aggression.

Furthermore, he revealed that the decision was made after taking into consideration that the US military does not have enough 155 mm artillery ammunition rounds. "This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," he added.