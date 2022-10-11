As Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's capital on Monday, destroying several residential areas and public places, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation amid the challenging situation and said the restoration work is underway at a rapid pace. He asserted that the staff will restore all objects that were damaged by "Russian terrorists". "It's only a matter of time. I tasked all structures of our state to ensure recovery as fast as possible," he said. Further, he said some regions where blackouts due to shelling were reported, the electricity supply has already been restored and added the rest regions will get within a few hours.

"As of now: Kharkiv region - 50% of energy supply has been restored. Energy crews need several hours to restore the electricity supply to the majority of districts. Poltava region - restored almost everywhere. Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa region - are connected. Cherkasy - connected. Khmelnytskyi - there is light in most parts of the city," he said.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning rush hour attacks that Russia launched from the air, sea and land against at least 14 regions, spanning from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines. Though Moscow claimed missiles targeted military and energy facilities, some struck civilian areas while people were heading to work and school.

Out of 84 Russian missiles, Ukraine shot down 43

"The Teacher's House was also damaged today. At one time, the Central Council of Ukraine worked there, and for Ukrainians, this place will always be a place of memory about our glorious history of statehood," he said. Explaining the attack, Zelenskky said of the 84 Russian missiles launched against Ukraine, 43 were shot down. Out of 24 Russian drones, 13 were shot down. It is worth mentioning Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's national capital-- two days after a huge bomb explosion blew the bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the war-embattled Ukraine behind the attack and branded it as a "terrorist state".