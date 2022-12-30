'Only Two Days Left': Zelenskyy Warns Putin Aims To Capture Key Eastern Region By New Year

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has now reached its 10th month with no signs of peace talks from both sides, the situation in the war-ravaged country is continuously deteriorating. As Russia has launched fresh strikes on the war-torn nation, embattled Ukrainian President has claimed that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, intends to seize key eastern regions by the end of the year. During his daily nightly address, Zelenskyy stated that no matter what Russian forces plan to do, Ukraine will continue to fight against its oppressors. He vowed that Ukrainians "will survive" the ongoing battle even if the enemy tries to push Ukraine into the dark.

"There are two days left in this year. Perhaps the enemy will try once again to make us celebrate the New Year in the dark," he further added, noting that Russian invaders are planning to make Ukrainians suffer with the next strikes, but "we will drive them out."

Why does Russia want to seize key eastern regions before the end of this year?

"But no matter what they plan, we know one thing about ourselves: we will survive." We will. We will drive them out. Without a doubt."And they will be punished for this terrible war." Stressing the worsening situation in Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk regions, Zelenskyy asserted that Russian troops have now dropped the plan to capture Donetsk region, and now they are preparing themselves a task for the New Year.

"The enemy has not abandoned the crazy idea to capture the Donetsk region. Now they are setting themselves a task for the New Year," he said. Speaking about the latest missile attacks on Kyiv, Zelenskyy noted, "With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end."

Ukraine's Bakhmut 'covered with blood', says Zelenskyy

On Thrusday Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on Ukraine's major cities. In wake of the attack, Ukrainian President revelead that the situation has worsened to such an extent that now "only a few civilians" are left in Bakhmut, which was once a city of nearly 70,000 people. Taking to Facebook, Zelenskyy stated that there is no place left in Bakhmut "that is not covered with blood."

"There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound." Bakhmut, however, will continue to stand against Russian aggression, Zelenskyy added.

Apart from this, he also urged the citizens to stay united in this hour of crisis. "No matter what is happening and what is on your mind, support each other." Necessarily. Please take the time to say kind words to those close to you. "Even if these aren't people close to you, they're just other Ukrainians," he added.

Image: AP/Representative