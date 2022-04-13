The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), on Tuesday, raised grave concern over the "unconfirmed" reports of Russian troops using chemical weapons in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. The statement by the UN's chemical weapon watchdog came after several media reported that Russians were shelling at chemical plants located in Ukraine, and possible misuse of toxic chemicals.

In a statement released on Tuesday, it said that the technical secretariat of the OPCW has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine.

It noted all 193 OPCW Member States, including the Russian Federation and Ukraine, are parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty of major importance in the field of disarmament that has been in force since 1997.

"In doing so, they have solemnly and voluntarily committed never to develop, produce, acquire, stockpile, transfer or use chemical weapons," according to OPCW.

Though the Biden administration had warned earlier in March that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, members of the US Congress affirmed that the Biden administration and its allies will not stand by if chemical weapons were used in the ongoing war.

"We're not in a position to confirm anything, I don't think Ukrainians are either," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the reporters on Tuesday.

"But let me say that we had credible information that Russian forces may use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, that would cause stronger symptoms to weaken, incapacitate ... Ukrainian fighters and civilians, as part of the aggressive campaign in Mariupol," he added.

Russian troops might have used phosphorus munitions, says Maliar

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. According to Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the Russian troops might have used phosphorus munitions in Mariupol.

However, he added that phosphorus munitions could cause horrendous burns but "are not classed as chemical weapons". It is worth mentioning ever since the war between Ukraine and Russia started in February this year, several countries like the US, UK and Ukraine have alleged that the Russian troops were using chemical weapons to attack the Ukrainians. However, none of them presented any concrete evidence to hold Russia accountable for the chemical attacks.

Image: AP