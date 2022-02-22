'Open For Dialogue, Not Bloodbath In Donbas': Russia Amid Vehement Condemnation At UNSC

Amid rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting on Ukraine's situation. Responding to the calls of diplomatic dialogue and vehement condemnation of its recent move, Russia informed the UNSC that it remains ‘open for diplomacy’.

The UNSC session came at the request of Kyiv, the US, Mexico, and six other European countries just after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered recognition of the independence of separatist regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - in eastern Ukraine on Monday. The meeting commenced at 9 pm (New York time).

During the meeting, Russia at UNSC stated that “allowing bloodbath in Donbas is something we don’t intend to do”. Responding to the calls of diplomatic dialogue and vehement condemnation of Russia's move to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic, Moscow's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said that Kremlin "remains open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution."

“We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution. However, allowing bloodbath in Donbas is something we don’t intend to do. We are forced to note the negative role played by our western colleagues led by the US,” Russia said at the UNSC meeting.

Also clarifying over the decree ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognising Donetsk and Luhansk, the Permanent Representative called out nations and said that both DPR and LPR had already declared independence from Ukraine back in 2014 itself.

Tensions escalate after Russia declares support for Ukraine's rebel regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk amid tensions with Ukraine. According to the statement released by Kremlin, both the French and German leaders voiced dissatisfaction on hearing Putin's decision.

The Russian President decided on the matter despite repetitive warnings from the West and speculations that Moscow could use the regions as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday called his Russian counterpart Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to avert the crisis.

In another significant development, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered full military mobilization despite frequent warnings from the Western leaders of invoking stringent sanctions-- both politically and economically.

