Operation Ganga: 6 Flights Have Departed For India In 24 Hrs; Over 1377 Indians Evacuated

In an update to the Operation Ganga developments, Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar informed that six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours including the first flights from Poland. Meanwhile, the nation has planned to operate over 26 flights in the next three days. The IAF is also expected to join Operation Ganga and send C-17 aircraft to Romania to timely evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine.

"Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," wrote EAM Jaishankar.

Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland.



Operation Ganga: Completed, underway and planned flight operation details

With Ukraine's airspace closed, airports in Romania, Hungary, Poland, and the Slovak Republic are being used to evacuate Indians in the war-toned country.

MEA confirms no Indians left in Kyiv

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who was present in the high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi informed on Tuesday that the meeting began with an expression of deep regret over Naveen Shekharappa's death. Naveen, a 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. Shringla further informed that there are no Indian nationals left in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine which is currently under attack by Russian troops. The Foreign Secretary also informed that a special team of officers have been sent to Belgorod (in Russia) which is close to Kharkiv, to extract Indian citizens from the conflict zone, specifying that evacuation from Kharkiv is the current priority.

Indians in Ukraine: Foreign Ministry gives detail of those stranded

The evacuation from Kharkiv is currently India's top priority, as per the Foreign Secretary. Speaking on the number of Indian nationals still stranded, Shringla said that out of 20,000 Indian nationals who were earlier stranded in Ukraine, 12,000 out of them have now left the war-torn country.