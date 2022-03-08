The Government of India is making immense efforts to repatriate Indians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine amid the bloodshed and escalating aggression by the Russian forces. On the 13th day of the war, the Union government has confirmed that all Indians have been evacuated out of Sumy, which is the site of intense battle between the two conflicting nations.

Republic Media Network has learnt that all Indians from Sumy have been moved out in a convoy of 12 buses. As per Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the students have been taken out in buses and are being moved to Poltava. Further evacuation to India will be carried out from Poltava. Nearly 695 students were left in the city and according to the Union Minister, all of them have been moved out in buses.

"Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Union Minister Hardeep Puri told reporters.

The Sumy region has been under the radar as it had witnessed heavy bombings and shelling since the beginning of the war. The evacuation process is being carried out as Moscow on Monday had announced a temporary ceasefire in five cities including Sumy, to make way for civilians to evacuate the region. However, despite the ceasefire agreement in place, bombing and firing at several places in the city was reported.

Expansion of Operation Ganga amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliberated with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the resumption of the halted evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine's beleaguered Sumy city, which has been pummelled by Russian forces. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the top priority was to rescue Indians from Sumy, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces. All students trapped in Kharkiv and Kyiv have also been asked to leave the city and move towards western cities.



Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government of India has been evacuating all Indian citizens from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

