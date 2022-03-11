With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy city, the Government of India has successfully accomplished Operation Ganga. An estimated 49 special flights operated under the Centre's mission to bring home Indian citizens who resided or studied in the war-ravaged eastern European country.

Amid Russia-led military offensives and continued shelling across Kyiv, several countries stepped up their rescue missions, while India managed to retrieve all its citizens based in Ukraine via special arrangements with Ukraine-bordering nations.

Reports suggest that the Centre has evacuated as many as 18,000 Indian nationals starting from February 24 until March 10.

Last 600 Indian students in Ukraine onboard flight to India: EAM Jaishankar

Deeming the latest evacuation process as 'particularly challenging', External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shared on Twitter, "Students from Sumy are returning today (March 11) to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging."

He further extended his gratitude to Indian and international agencies, including Red Cross for aiding with the evacuation process. In a special mention to Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova, EAM Jaishankar was seemingly grateful for the air corridor amid the shutdown of the Ukrainian airbase.

Operation Ganga concludes

The mission to bring back the last 600 students commenced on Thursday when the concerned students were evacuated from Sumy to reach Poland. The students had boarded a special train from Lviv and headed for Poland, as per PTI. They are likely to board flights to India on Thursday. The students reached Lviv in western Ukraine from Poltava on another special train.

According to the details shared by the students with PTI, three flights will be operated between 4.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. (local time) from the Rzeszow airport in Poland to bring them back. The Indian nationals were taken from Sumy in a convoy of 13 buses escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Poltava, Anshad Ali, a student coordinator, said.

The first flight at 4.30 p.m. (9 p.m. IST) was for first, second and third-year students. The second flight at 5.30 p.m. (10.30 p.m. IST) was for fourth and fifth-year students and the third at 6.30 p.m. (11.30 pm IST) was for students with pets, fifth and sixth-year students and for any other students who may have been left behind.

Here's the timeline of evacuation flights that brought back stranded Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.