Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday informed that 400 students, housed near the embassy since February 24, have successfully left Kyiv by train. Taking to Twitter, the embassy said that the movement of more than 1,000 Indian students from Kyiv was ensured. It advised the remaining few students in the Ukrainian capital to leave once the curfew is lifted.

On the same day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also issued a second advisory. It asked Indian students in the war-ravaged country to make their way to the railway station for an onward journey to the western parts. “Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations,” it added.

The embassy request all Indian nationals/students to "remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours while at the railway stations. We expect delays in trains' schedule, even cancellation at times and long queues," read the advisory.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday morning informed that the eight and ninth flights carrying Indian nationals have departed for New Delhi. While eight flights carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals departed from Hungary’s capital Budapest, the ninth flight with 218 nationals departed from Bucharest. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar stated that India’s endeavour for everyone’s safe return continues. Previously, he also informed that the six evacuation flight have landed in India bringing back around 1,400 citizens out of 20,000 Indian nationals who reside in Ukraine

Meanwhile, it is to mention that amid the tensions and military development in Ukraine, Indian nations are being asked to reroute to the international borders of Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Shehyni-Medyka, Krakowiec, Zahony, Vsyne Nemecke and Suceava to proceed to cross borders to Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic. The Indian government began its evacuation mission on February 26 in order to receive Indian nationals who are stranded in the eastern European country.

It is pertinent to mention that at present, there is a situation of severe devastation in Ukraine. Moscow launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. Over 5 lakh people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.

(Image: PTI/ANI)