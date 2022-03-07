Operation Ganga: IAF Flight Carrying 205 Indian Evacuees Arrives At Hindon Airbase

An Indian Air Force flight carrying 205 evacuees stranded during the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, landed at the Hindon Airforce Station near Delhi, this Monday, from Rzeszow, Poland. Harjot Singh, the Medical student, who got injured during the war was also a part of the contingent.



General V K Singh, MoS shared on Twitter, "I am happy to inform you that we have landed at Hindon Airforce Station. All 205 students. I am happy to inform you that we have landed at Hindon Airforce Station. All 205 Indian students are back safe and sound. Harjot is under transfer to the Army Hospital. I thank the crew for taking care of us.

"We took shelter in a bunker. Ukrainian Army also helped a little bit. When the situation improved we reached Poland through Lviv. We got afraid as the bombing was happening there," said an Indian student who arrived from Poland at Airforce Station in Ghaziabad.

India, as on Monday, has evacuated over 3000 students via 14 flights from Poland. EAM Dr S. Jaishankar tweeted, Under Operation Ganga, a total of about 1200 Indian nationals are expected to arrive this Monday.

Last leg of Operation Ganga

As Operation Ganga enters its final stage, Union Minister, Hardeep Puri, heading evacuations in Hungary, returned to Delhi with a batch of 6711 students from Budapest. Showing a gesture of empathy, the Minister coordinated with secretary-level officials of the private airlines, to ensure that along with students, their pets were also allowed to travel in the flights.



Operation Ganga was launched by India on February 22, 2022, to evacuate Indian citizens, majorly students, stranded in Ukraine because of the offensive by Russia against Ukraine. Operation Ganga began with flight operations by Air India. Later, the Indian Air Force swung into action for rescue operations to extend the scale of the rescue effort.



Both private Airlines like Air India, Indigo and SpiceJet coupled with Indian Air Force jointly pressed into action to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Indian Air Force has taken 10 trips to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to rescue 2,056 citizens and deliver 26 tonnes of relief material. Private Airlines have plyed 55 flights to evacuate 11,728 people, from the war- ravaged Ukraine.