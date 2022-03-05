Operation Ganga: Nearly 3,000 Indians Airlifted From Nations Near War-hit Ukraine

In a major relief to Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as the war enters its tenth day, 'Operation Ganga' is being executed in full swing. Close to 3,000 students were evacuated on March 5, from the neighbouring countries of the war-torn Ukraine. According to a press release of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 15 special flights airlifted students; these include 12 special civilian flights and three Indian Air Force aircraft. Further, the Civil Aviation ministry mentioned that the C-17 Air Force aircraft which took off on March 4 from the Hindan airbase landed back safely in India on March 5, airlifting 629 students from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, the neighbouring countries of the crisis-hit Ukraine.

"Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off yesterday from the Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan today morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries," the ministry said.

"All Civilian flights, except one, had landed during the morning today, while a flight from Kosice to Delhi is expected to arrive late in the evening. Today's civilian flights included 5 from Budapest, 4 from Suceava, 1 from Kosice and 2 from Rzeszow," the Ministry added. A total of 11 special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest tomorrow, March 6, bringing in more than 2,200 Indians back home

Operation Ganga

India launched Operation Ganga on February 22, 2022, to rescue Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine amid Russian aggression. Later, the Indian Air Force pitched in for rescue operations to augment the level of the rescue exercise. Operation Ganga is an ongoing operation by the Government to provide humanitarian assistance and to evacuate Indians amidst the ongoing military operation by Russia in Ukraine.

Both Private Airlines like AirInida, Indigo and SpiceJet along with Indian Air Force made it their mission to help stranded Indians. The Indian Air Force has evacuated 2,056 citizens and delivered 26 tonnes of relief material over 10 trips to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Private Airlines in their 55 civilian flights have evacuated 11,728 people from the war-ravaged Ukraine.

(With inputs from ANI)

