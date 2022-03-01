Operation Ganga: PM Modi Asks IAF To Join Mission To Evacuate Indians Stranded In Ukraine

To upscale the evacuation process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia Ukraine war, reported ANI citing sources. In a bid to evacuate more people in a shorter time frame, this decision has been taken. Additionally, the IAF will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.

Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from today: Sources

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, PM Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

PM Modi briefs President Kovind on progress in evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

After chairing back to back meetings over the Russia Ukraine war, PM Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him about all issues arising out of the crisis. As per sources, the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine also came up for discussion.

On Monday night, the PM chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in the war-hit nation in the presence of Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats. This was the third such meeting presided over by him in a span of 24 hours amid concerns over the safety of Indians.

Operation Ganga to focus on safe return of Indians

Under the backing of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 7 evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,578 nationals have reached India. While Puri, Rijiju and Singh will be going to Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Scindia shall visit Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs has already set up 24x7 control centres to assist Indians in reaching the Ukrainian border points. Furthermore, it has also has launched a dedicated Twitter handle pertaining to this mission. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi urged the stranded students to not panic.

"We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe," wrote External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.