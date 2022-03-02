Operation Ganga: Scindia Interacts With Indian Students In Bucharest; Assures Safe Return

After Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Bucharest as special envoys of the Indian government to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, on Wednesday he interacted with Indian students awaiting their flights at the Bucharest Airport and assured them of their quick departure from the Romanian capital.

During the interaction, Civil Aviation Minister was seen assuring medical students from Maharashtra of a safe return home. He spoke to the students in Marathi and reassured all assistance.

Civil Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia provides a healing touch to medical students from Maharashtra waiting at the Bucharest airport ! Speaks in Marathi, reassures all assistance ! This is how crises are handled by @narendramodi Govt ! #OperationGanga ! pic.twitter.com/jse1HtRj0L — Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) March 2, 2022

The Union Minister mentioned that students stranded in Ukraine may not worry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of India is there for them.

Jyotiraditya Scindia then met the Indian Ambassador to Romania & Moldova, Rahul Shrivastava Ji, and discussed the operational issues for evacuation and the flight plan from Bucharest and Suceava in the coming days.

India evacuates citizens from Ukraine

Following Russia’s forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens under the mission, ‘Operation Ganga’. Special flights are being operated free of cost as part of the ‘Operation Ganga’ mission. The first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest reached Mumbai on Saturday, February 26.

In a related update, to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and the Slovak Republic, the ministry of external affairs on February 28 set up 24x7 control centres. Also, ‘OpGanga Helpline’, a dedicated Twitter handle has been activated.

(Image: @JM_Scindia/Twitter)