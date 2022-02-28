Operation Ganga: Scindia To Go To Romania, Rijiju To Slovakia For Evacuation Of Indians

As India's 'Operation Ganga' proceeds to evacuate its citizens stuck in war-torn Ukraine, the Centre has informed that 4 Union Ministers will be travelling to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to facilitate the students' safe passage. Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to handle evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju will be at Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. Over 18,000 students from India are studying medicine in Ukraine and seek evacuation amid the Russian invasion.

#RussiaUkraineConflict | Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will look after Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju will go to Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri will go to Hungary and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine. — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

This decision was taken after PM Modi chaired high-level meeting earlier in the day on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Cabinet ministers Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, VK Singh, Kiren Rijiju were present. Others in the meeting include NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla among others.

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 6 evacuation flights have reached India from Ukraine carrying nearly 1396 nationals via Hungary, Poland, Romania. The latest was a flight from Budapest to Delhi carrying 240 Indians. Most returnees were welcomed by Union Ministers and state CMs on arrival.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has spoken to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the safe evacuation. As per reports, students prefer to go to Ukraine for higher studies due to its cheaper fees, better infrastructure, and relaxed eligibility criteria.

"4,000 of our nationals left before the conflict pursuant to these advisories. We estimated at that time 15,000 of our citizens were left in Ukraine when Op Ganga commenced. Since the air space in Ukraine was closed after the conflict commence, we identified land evacuation options through four neighbouring countries- Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia," said Shringla in a recent press meet.

India on Ukraine-Russia war

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Eleven countries voted in favour, while India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure. On Sunday, the UNSC passed a resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine war matter to an emergency session of UN General Assembly - with 11 voting, Russia against and India, China and UAE abstaining. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.