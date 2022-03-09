Operation Ganga: Timeline Of Evacuation Flights Bringing Back Stuck Indians From Ukraine

Under India’s ambitious and challenging evacuation plan of its diaspora from war-hit Ukraine known as "Operation Ganga", an estimated 46 evacuation flights have been operated. The last flight flew out of Ukraine amid the intense shelling and aerial attacks on March 8 from Bucharest. Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft also took off at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday to Romania to repatriate the Indian citizens, as per the information shared by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Here’s the timeline of New Delhi’s evacuation effort labelled 'Operation Ganga.'

February 26

An evacuation plane carrying the first batch of Indian students from Bucharest and Romania arrived at Mumbai airport late evening. As many as 219 Indian nationals were safely repatriated, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had informed in a statement. Separately, one more flight from Bucharest arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. As many as 250 Indian students were safely pulled out from the war-torn region. The Air India flight landed in India’s Capital at around 3 a.m. IST.

February 27

Another flight under Operation Ganga evacuated an estimated 240 Indian nationals from Hungary. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Union Minister of External Affairs tweeted about the evacuation while they expressed gratitude towards their Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó and thanked Hungary for assistance. Another plane carrying 198 Indian nationals landed from Bucharest to Delhi.

February 28

At least 249 Indian nationals were evacuated from Bucharest, and the sixth evacuation flight with 240 Indians onboard arrived from Budapest to New Delhi. Separately, 182 Indian nationals were also brought back from Bucharest to Mumbai in the seventh flight under Operation Ganga.

March 1

As many as 1,400 Indian students were safely evacuated out of Ukraine’s heavily shelled Zaporizhzhia city in the process initiated by the Embassy of India in Kyiv. According to the embassy’s tweet, nearly 400 students that reached the Embassy by February 24 were transported out of Capital Kyiv via trains under the government of India’s Operation Ganga. An advisory was issued on March 1 by India’s embassy in Warsaw, Poland, urging the Indian nationals in Lviv and Ternopil to head to the Budomierz border checkpoint via any mode of transportation available for entry into Poland.

The students that were stranded were asked to head south via Hungary or Romania, and refrain from ending up at the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing, which was immensely overcrowded. As many as 216 Indian nationals from Budapest landed in New Delhi on the eighth flight under Operation Ganga. Another flight carrying 218 Indian nationals from Bucharest reached New Delhi.

March 2

Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine, issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals in Kharkiv to exit the city immediately amid the reports of intense fighting. Indians were asked to head to Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudokva. At least six flights departed for India in the last 24 hours, informed EAM Jaishankar under the government’s ambitious operation. These first flights flew out of Poland with over 1,377 Indian nationals on board.

By this day, as many as nine flights evacuated citizens from EU nations’ borders of Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland under Operation Ganga. Another set of five flights flew 1136 Indian students out of Ukraine from Budapest to Delhi by March 1. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined Operation Ganga and prepared to send 100 tents and 2,500 blankets to the Indian Air Force's Hindon airbase. IAF flight carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid landed on EU nations’ border.

March 3

Indian Airforce joined the operation and evacuated 200 Indians and brought them back safely to New Delhi. With over 200 Indian nationals, IAF C-17 landed at Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest, on March 3, at 1:00 am IST. Indian Air Force said in a tweet. The aircrafts also evacuated another 798 Indian nationals flying out of the airfields in Romania, Hungary and Poland, while also delivering 9.7 tonnes of humanitarian relief. Later that day, three more IAF C-17 aircraft took off from Romania, Hungary, Poland and one other from Budapest. At least 3276 Indians were brought back to safety into the homeland by the IAF. Approximately 8,000 Indian nationals were flown out of Ukraine since the first advisory was issued, ANI reported. As many as fifteen flights were operated that day and 3,000 Indians were evacuated, Arindam Bagchi told a media briefing.

March 4

Around 4,800 Indian students were evacuated from Romania on 24 flights. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was at the Romania border to assist India's 'Operation Ganga' for evacuating Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine was positioned in Bucharest for facilitating the evacuation of the students. He informed that he was headed to the Siret, the border checkpoint with Ukraine, and there he remained for around 48 hours for facilitating the evacuation.

"Around 3,000 Indian students are stuck in Bucharest, while 1,000 students are in the Siret. Also, another batch of 1,000 more students are expected to come through the Siret checkpoint and the government hopes to send them all safely back to India within the next three days", he added. "Therefore, a total of 3,500 students from Bucharest and 1,300 students from Suceava will be departing in three days” he had said.

March 5

Indians were sheltered near Rzeszow in Poland and stayed in rooms set up by the Indian Embassy under Operation Ganga. A man from Kerala who was rescued from war-ravaged Ukraine along with his 9-month pregnant wife praised the government’s efforts. As the war entered its tenth day, 'Operation Ganga’ was executed in full swing. Close to 3,000 students were evacuated on March 5.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 15 special flights airlifted students; these include 12 special civilian flights and three Indian Air Force aircraft. Further, the Civil Aviation ministry mentioned that the C-17 Air Force aircraft which took off on March 4 from the Hindan airbase landed back safely in India on March 5, airlifting 629 students from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, the neighbouring countries of the crisis-hit Ukraine.C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland and landed at Hindan airbase.

March 6

Indian Embassy requested all the students staying in their own accommodation to reach Hungaria City Centre, Rakoczi ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm. Further, it requested stranded nationals to fill up a form mentioning basic details. A special flight carrying 183 stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine landed in Delhi. It had departed from Hungary’s capital Budapest. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav received the passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport and further interacted with the students.

March 7

An Indian Air Force flight carrying 205 evacuees stranded during the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, landed at the Hindon Airforce Station near Delhi, this Monday, from Rzeszow, Poland. Harjot Singh, the Medical student, who got injured during the war was also a part of the contingent.

General V K Singh, MoS shared on Twitter, "I am happy to inform you that we have landed at Hindon Airforce Station. All 205 students. I am happy to inform you that we have landed at Hindon Airforce Station. All 205 Indian students are back safe and sound. Harjot is under transfer to the Army Hospital. I thank the crew for taking care of us.

March 8

On this day, as the war intensified further, all Indians from Sumy were moved out in a convoy of 12 buses. As per Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the students were taken out to be moved to Poltava. Nearly 695 students were left in the city and according to the Union Minister, all of them were transported out by the government under Operation Ganga. Around 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy and all left in buses for Poltava, Union Minister Hardeep Puri told reporters. The evacuation process is being carried out as Moscow on Monday had announced a temporary ceasefire in five cities including Sumy, to make way for civilians to evacuate the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also deliberated talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the resumption of the halted evacuation of Indian students.