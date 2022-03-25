Orlando Bloom Extends Solidarity To Ukrainian Families In Moldova; Katy Perry Reacts

International celebrities have been taking a stand against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Many stars have condemned the actions of the Vladimir Putin-led nation, and some have extended their solidarity with Ukraine and made donations amid the war. One such gesture was performed by Orlando Bloom.

The actor met some of the families displaced as a result of the war in Moldova. His fiancee, singer Katy Perry was proud about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's latest initiative.

Orlando Bloom extends solidarity with Ukrainian families, Katy Perry proud

Orlando was seen interacting with children and their parents in the photos he posted on Instagram. The 45-year-old hugged some of the kids and also seemed to have played with them.

A child holding a heart-shaped balloon, and Orlando using colours of the Ukrainian flag on his hand were the other highlights of his post.

He shared that a child had become a refugee 'almost every single second' ever since the war broke out. The actor was thus in Moldova as a part of a collaboration with UNICEF. The artist stated that he met many who were forced to leave everything behind in search of safety.

Orlando urged his followers to extend help to the children in Ukraine and other parts of the world affected by the war. He also posted the links to help with the relief efforts on his bio.

Katy Perry proud of Orlando Bloom's efforts for Ukrainians

Katy Perry responded to the post in the comments, by calling her fiance as a 'hero' as he spent time with the children.

In another post, she thanked him for being a 'great human.'

In this post, Orlando shared that he met a mother and her three children on the border who had left Ukraine after their neighbour's house was bombed. He stated that there was uncertainty among them on where they would go. He added that the mother was only bothered about the safety of her children.

He also stated that it was a month since the war started and thousands of people were still fleeing from Ukraine to Moldova every day. He stated that UNICEF had set up services to help these people, as he urged netizens to donate for the cause.

In an earlier post, before he reached Moldova, he had sought help for children, stating that '1 million kids' had fled Ukraine amid the war.

