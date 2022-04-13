OSCE To Publish Findings Of Probe Into Human Rights Abuses In Russia-Ukraine War

In the midst of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Wednesday is all set to publish the findings of its inquiry into the human rights abuses and atrocities perpetrated during the continuing aggression of Moscow against Kyiv, as per the spokesperson for the United States Mission to the OSCE. At this time, however, it is unknown what the report's conclusions would be, CNN reported.

Even though the OSCE does not have the legal jurisdiction to prosecute Russia if it discovers indications of war crimes and crimes against humanity, its findings can be shared with other entities that do have such authority.

Furthermore, these findings are the result of a weeks-long fact-finding operation headed by three experts picked by Ukraine from a list of specialists maintained by the OSCE. This operation was launched when 45 nations used a rare OSCE mechanism, the Moscow Mechanism — to examine human rights concerns, CNN reported.

The Moscow Mechanism, which was used to initiate the fact-finding investigation, is a significant step that has only been activated nine times since its inception in 1991, the OSCE revealed. In 2020, it was used to examine human rights violations in Belarus.

The report about the abuses in Russian war was shared with Ukraine last week

According to the spokesperson, the report was shared with the members of the OSCE on Tuesday and with Ukraine last week. It is worth mentioning that following a special Permanent Council meeting on April 13, Wednesday, Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the OSCE, will address the media.

In addition to this, OSCE has highlighted the fact that the primary goal of the expert was to "establish the facts and circumstances surrounding possible contraventions of OSCE commitments, and violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law”, CNN reported. It further added that the aim was also to "establish the facts and circumstances of possible cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including due to deliberate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Apart from this, the experts want to gather, integrate, and evaluate this data in order to deliver it to applicable accountability systems, along with national, regional, or international courts or tribunals having jurisdiction now or in the future.

Meanwhile, on April 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin's government issued a strong warning to the OSCE, requesting it to suspend its surveillance missions in Donetsk until the end of April. The declaration came two days after the DPR (Donetsk Public Republic)'s proxy government announced the European intergovernmental organization's operations were unlawful. The Russian warning has sparked fear that Russian soldiers may launch an all-out offensive in the separatist-held territory as their strikes in Ukraine's east continue to grow.

#BREAKING | Russia warns OSCE; says OSCE monitoring mission must stop its activities on Donetsk territory until 30 April, indicates it could go all out in its assaulthttps://t.co/jD5IhyN2L5 pic.twitter.com/KMxD1s8sI0 — Republic (@republic) April 12, 2022

