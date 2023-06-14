'Our Trophies': Russian Military Showcases Captured German Tanks, US War Vehicles

Why you’re reading this: The Russian Defense Ministry, on Tuesday unveiled video footage depicting tanks of German origin known as Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), which they claimed were seized by Russian forces during an intense confrontation with Ukrainian troops.

3 things you need to know

Vostok Group servicemen of Russia's military inspected the tanks & IFVs seized in the battle.

All captured vehicles are Western-made: German Leopard tanks & US-made Bradley IFVs.

Media outlets were not able to independently verify the location or date of the footage.

Where were the tanks & armoured vehicles seized?

According to the Defence Ministry, the armored vehicles and tanks were reportedly seized at the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, which is among the regions where Ukrainian forces have been actively attempting to launch counter-attacks.

The footage, shared on the official channel of the Defense Ministry via the Telegram messaging application, featured two Leopard tanks and two damaged Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Accompanying the footage, the ministry provided a brief statement referring to the seized military equipment as "our trophies". They further mentioned that the video depicted soldiers from their Vostok (East) military group inspecting the equipment.

The ministry emphasised that the engines of certain vehicles were still running, which they interpreted as evidence of the rapid retreat of the Ukrainian crews operating them.

Has Ukraine requested Germany for more Leopards?

Following Moscow's claim of destroying numerous tanks belonging to Kyiv and thwarting Ukrainian offensives on various fronts, Ukraine has made a request to Germany for additional Leopard tanks to bolster its ground forces during the counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said: “The Ukrainian army desperately needs many more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles,” state news agency Ukrinform reported.

He added: “Each Leopard 2 is literally worth its weight in gold for a decisive offensive.”

Melnyk, who previously held the position of Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, emphasised that the German armed forces possess a stockpile of over 300 tanks, which surpasses the 18 Leopard tanks already delivered. Consequently, he suggested that Germany has the capability to readily provide more tanks to Ukraine.

The current number could be “tripled without endangering Germany's ability to defend itself,” he said.