Over 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Berlin; Around 54,000 Apply For Residence Permit

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Germany has allowed another lot of 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees to enter Berlin, said the Mayor of Berlin, Franziska Giffey, during his visit to the event "Lighthouse Ukraine" for refugees and volunteers, reported Ukrinform. "We believe that more than 100,000 have arrived in Berlin. Not all will remain, but we know of 54,000 who want to stay in Berlin and have applied for a residence permit with the State Immigration Office.

"Many people want to return home as soon as possible, but this is not possible at the moment, and we want to do everything we can to make them feel at home here," said Giffey.

Germany: Over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Berlin, says Mayor Franziska Giffey

According to reports, the Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Berlin were received by other Ukrainians and Germans in Berlin. Currently, over 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have already been granted shelter in the city, and more than 40,000 have been given social assistance.

The German government is also helping Ukrainian refugee children with their studies. Almost 3,000 children are going to school, and thousands more are attending kindergarten. More than 4,000 teachers have been registered to only teach Ukrainian children and almost 1,000 are already working, said the mayor. As many as 24,000 Ukrainians lived in Berlin before the war.

Berlin stands with Ukraine: Franziska Giffey

Giffey also mentioned that Berlin stands in solidarity with Ukraine. "The flags in front of Berlin City Hall will continue to fly, as everywhere else in the city," Giffey promised. "For weeks and months, we can say that Berlin was and is a city of open arms and open hearts, "she added.

Earlier, the city senate said that there is a possibility that up to 230,000 refugees from Ukraine could be in Berlin but most of them likely moved to other federal states. As per reports, nearly more than 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany, and many have found housing in Berlin. The German government has also provided military aid and monetary assistance to the conflict-torn Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggressive military operation.

Image: AP