Ukraine MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic in the midst of the Ukraine-Russia war. He informed that the war-hit country helped Indians as well as other students to leave Kyiv amid Moscow's growing military offensive. He also slammed Russia for bombing Kyiv, Kharkiv and other big cities. "We are fighting Russia but we really need international help," the MP said.

Explaining Ukraine's Parliament approving President Zelensky's move to general mobilisation, Yurchyshyn said, "General mobilisation is a call to every man who is older than 18 and less than 60 years to take weapons and help our military and defence. We have many many volunteers. Now it's not an obligation to fight but a personal decision for everyone who really wants to help the country."

When asked how many people Ukraine wants to mobilise for war, the MP said, "We have mobilised more than 20,000 people in Kyiv alone, in other regions even more. Now, we have armed men of more than 250K."

Republic At Ukraine Military Training Camp: Civilian Recruits Say ‘Our Army Is Best’

Republic Media Network on Thursday exclusively reported from a military training centre in Ukraine. Over a week into the war, several Ukrainians have Rushed to defend the country and join military forces.

How many people you have seen who have come to join the army? "I have seen hundreds and thousands of people who would support our army and defend our city," George, a civilian, told Republic's senior associate editor Shawan Sen.

George informed that it is his first day of training. "Basically, they tell us how to move inside warzone and how to use weapons. They also showed us how to find mines and destroy them. We were also taught how to do medical care."

Are you scared of war? Fearless George said that he isn't scared of war because he believes in the Ukrainian army. "Our army is the best," he stated while expecting support from NATO.