Over 40,000 Left Without Heat In Freezing-cold Kherson As Russian Strike Damages Pipeline

In his evening address on February 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that another Russian attack had damaged the primary pipeline that provided heating to over 40,000 people across 600 residences. “Another Russian strike damaged the main pipeline that provided heating to about 600 houses — more than 40,000 people!” Zelenskyy said. “Repair work will continue without pause until the heating supply is restored," he added.

Earlier that day, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, highlighted that the heating situation in Kherson was critical due to Russia's shelling. He advised residents to prepare heaters and warm clothes, reported Kyiv Independent.

Kherson has been under continuous Russian shelling since its liberation by Ukrainian forces in November 2022. The Ukrainian president said the situation in the east of the country was “very difficult” but troops were doing everything they could to endure. In the south, he said, the situation was “quite dangerous” in some areas but the situation in Odesa and the Black sea area were “under control”. Regarding the north, Zelensky said: “All our warriors in this area can see every intention of the enemy. We are reinforcing where necessary.”

Zelenskyy speaks to Egyptian president

"I spoke with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, including about the defence of international law, our work to restore food security, and some aspects of bilateral relations. It was a good conversation," Zelenskyy said in his address. They talked about strengthening food security and co-operation in the opening of food hubs in Africa, the importance of continuing the "grain initiative". Both leaders supported the principles of the Charter, "sovereignty and territorial integrity of states".