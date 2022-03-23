Over 90 Flights Operated To Evacuate Indians Amid Russia-Ukraine War: Jyotiraditya Scindia

While speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India flew 90 flights to five countries for the evacuation of stranded Indian students in war-stricken Ukraine. The Union Minister thanked the Indian Air Force in his Lok Sabha speech for flying 14 sorties and operating four C17 Globe Masters during the evacuation under Operation Ganga. He also appreciated private airlines' for their assistance during the whole evacuation process.

At a time leaving Ukraine became a complex, dangerous and difficult task due to Russia's military aggression in the country, India launched Operation Ganga to evacuate over 22,000 Indian students stranded in the war-stricken country. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government deployed its four Union Ministers to oversee the evacuation process, and between February 26 and March 11, the Indian students were successfully evacuated. Scindia went to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju handled the evacuation efforts in Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri headed the operations in Hungary and Gen (Retd) VK Singh was in Poland to ensure the evacuation process was unhindered.

Scindia informed Lok Sabha about the contribution of private airlines in Operation Ganga. He informed that Indigo operated 35 flights, Air India 14, Go First 6, Air Asia 3, Air India Express and Spicejet 9 each for transporting the students back home.

Over 15% of pilots female: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha that over 15% of Indian pilots are female-- a number much higher than the 5% across the world. "In all other countries in the world, only 5% of the pilots are female. In India over 15% of pilots are female," Scindia said and called this another example of women empowerment.

In all other countries in the world, only 5% of the pilots are female. In India over 15% of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been alot of changes in Aviation industry in last 20-25 yrs: Union Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia in LS pic.twitter.com/cjW6TsdEjC — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Last week, speaking at an event of a non-profit organisation, the Union Minister batted for increasing the share of women pilots in the airline industry. He said, "I believe that our airlines are doing a tremendous job in terms of creating a healthy workplace environment for our women, whether it is creches, maternity leave and other structures."

Expressing his views on the current aviation sector in India, Scindia said that previously only big cities had airports, but now the scene has changed. Speaking about the employment generation from the civil aviation industry, Scindia called the industry a key element of India's growth.