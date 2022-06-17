Over 900 Ukrainian Children Affected With 581 Harmed Since Russia's Invasion Begun: Report

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues to escalate unabated with Russian forces continuously shelling Ukraine’s key cities, over 322 children have lost their lives, while another 581 have been wounded in the war-torn nation since the onset of the conflict on February 24. Taking to Telegram, Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office stated, “As of June 17, 2022, over 900 children in Ukraine were affected by the Russian armed aggression. According to the data from juvenile prosecutors, a total of 322 children were killed and over 581 injured,” Ukrinform reported.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office further added that these figures, however, are not definitive since they are still being examined in conflict zones, temporarily occupied territories and freed areas.

Ukrainian children lost their lives due to Russian aggression

According to a Ukrinform report, the highest number of Ukrainian children's casualties has been recorded in the Donetsk Region, with 301 children affected in the war. Apart from this, Kharkiv Region has recorded 170, Kyiv Region with 116, Chernihiv Region with 68, Luhansk Region with 54, Kherson Region with 52, Mykolaiv Region with 48, Zaporizhzhia with 30, while Sumy Region has shown 17.

In addition to this, during the period from March to May, two 12-year-old girls, a 5-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl were slain in Russia's bombardment of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that over 4,481 people have been killed and 5,565 have been injured in the conflict. Donbas has recorded the most deaths and injuries, with 2,611 people killed and 3,103 injured. Regardless of the fact that the overall number of people slain in the war is likely to be higher, the UN has declared that the conflict has killed more than 10,000 people. The majority of the casualties were inflicted by "explosive weapons" with a huge effective area, such as massive artillery bombardment and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as missile and air assaults, according to the report.

Russia lost over 33,150 Russian soldiers since Feb 24

In its latest update, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff member Oleksiy Hromov claimed during a briefing that around 330,000 Russian troops have been deployed in the large-scale armed action against Ukraine. He went on to say that the combat activities include mobilised reserves and private military forces.

Furthermore, the war-torn country's army stated that it has eliminated over 33,150 Russian soldiers since the conflict began in February. As per the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army has suffered 1456 tanks, 3,563 armoured combat vehicles, and 734 artillery systems. Besides this, the invadors have lost over 233 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 97 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 215 warplanes, 180 helicopters, 2,484 vehicles and fuel tankers, 593 unmanned aerial vehicles, 54 special units, and 129 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and June 17.

