Owaisi Weighs In On Ukraine-Russia Crisis: 'India Must Safeguard Geopolitical Interests'

Weighing in on the Ukrainian crisis, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, said India has to safeguard its geopolitical and economic interests amid China's continued aggression. He questioned India's neutrality in the face of Russia invading Ukraine, reminding of the implications of accepting it. Russian airforce has reportedly neutralised the Ukrainian airforce with its airstrikes in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Owaisi weighs in on Ukraine

There are several questions raised by the Ukraine crisis. We have to, first and foremost, safeguard our geopolitical and economic interests in an environment when China is occupying our territory in Ladakh and threatening us with more aggression. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 24, 2022

"Do we wish to say that it is fine for a country’s sovereignty to be violated and its territory to be captured by a bigger power? Do we realise the implications of accepting that argument in the Indian context? We are a member of Quad. China has called it an Asian NATO. After what is happening in Europe, we should realise the significance of that statement," tweeted Owaisi.

He added, "There are choices we made in foreign policy under the current government and we have to recognise their consequences. Economically, we depend on global trade and benefit from low crude prices. The decisions that we make today will affect the lives of millions of Indians. We can’t be blind to their interest and welfare".

Martial law to be imposed in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in his nation - giving his Army a free rein as Russia began its offensive on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk via precision airstrikes. Moreover, Russian tanks have begun rolling towards Lviv via Belarus and military action has begun on Donbass. Russian Navy has already landed on the shores of Mariupol and Odessa. The UN Security Council is currently discussing the ongoing Ukraine crisis and will vote on global sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin has also said that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, as per RT. He has also warned foreign powers that intervene in the Ukraine conflict of consequences they have not seen before.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

For weeks, Moscow has massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. With US imposing sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial institutions, Russia recognised two rebel regions of Ukraine (Luhansk and Donetsk) as independent and ordered Russian troops there for “peacekeeping”. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Russia has already annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk - causing more than 14,000 people's deaths.